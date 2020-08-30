Amotekun: Ajayi backs Akeredolu on South-West security

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, threw aside political differences to endorse and support the newly established zonal Security Network known as Amotekun.

Ajayi who described the new security outfit as the answer to the yearnings of the people of the state and the south-west region noted that many lives had been lost in the past due to unchecked activities of the criminals in the zone.

Speaking on his behalf, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo, said Ajayi is never against the security outfit and would continue to give adequate…