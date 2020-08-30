Gombe distributes relief materials to  flood victims in Billiri LGA

Households affected by food in Tal and Tanglang districts of Billiri Local Government Area in Gombe State have received relief materials from the state government in continuation of its outreach to communities ravaged by flood across the state.

State Commissioner of Special Duties, Mela Audu Nunghe, who presented the materials on behalf of the Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, told the paramount ruler of Tangale Chiefdom that the relief items were provided to cushion the hardships faced by victims of the disaster considering the pandemic situation.

The commissioner also said that the compassionate disposition of Governor Inuwa Yahaya towards the people is such that no effort…