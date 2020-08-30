Govt set to improve fish production in Delta

Agricultural training aimed at equipping fish farmers on the most current aquacultural and agro-business techniques in fish production has been organised in Delta State.

The training was flagged off at the Delta Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (DARDA), Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area and at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

According to the state commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, Hon Julius Egbedi who declared the ceremony open, the training became imperative, as the state had been unable to produce enough fish to meet local demand.

“The annual fish demand of Delta State is approximately 87,000 metric tonnes but what we have with both…