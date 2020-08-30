It’s game up for Akeredolu —Ajayi

Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, In this interview with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, clears the air on some issues relating to his exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his newest move to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Excerpt.

WHAT informed your defection from APC to PDP, leaving your boss and principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu?

One of the greatest advantages of democracy is that it provides alternative platforms for individual aspirations. In the last three and a half years, Governor Akeredolu has personalised this administration. I’m not a political neophyte. You see, the office of the Deputy Governor is an establishment of…