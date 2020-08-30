Nigeria records 250 new COVID-19 cases, total now 53,727

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 250 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 53,727.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“On the 29th of August 2020, 250 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 53727 cases have been confirmed, 41314 cases have been discharged and 1011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 250 new cases are reported from 20 states- Plateau (69), FCT (41), Lagos (21), Delta (14), Kaduna (14), Bayelsa (13), Enugu (13), Ekiti (11), Bauchi (9), Ogun (8), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Rivers (6), Adamawa…