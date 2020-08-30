Northern lawyers write Malami over formation of new bar association

Some aggrieved Northern lawyers who pulled out from the recently concluded Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference had written to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami informing him about the formation of a new group known as New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA).

This was contained in a letter dated 28th August 2020 and signed by the conveners of the new group, Barrister Nuhu Ibrahim and Barrister Abdulbasit Suleiman and obtained by the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

The letter affirmed that the formation of the new group has become imperative and expedient.

The letter stated that this was especially as a result of the disposition of NBA NEC which failed to take into…