Ondo 2020: Oke’s campaign DG dumps APC for ZLP

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, the Director-General of Olusola Oke Campaign Organization in the just concluded governorship primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr Olarenwaju Kazeem, has dumped the party for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Kareem, one of the aspirants from the camp of the Unity Forum of the APC who stepped down after the emergence of Oke as the choice of the group, was picked as the DG of Oke before the party primaries in June.

Kareem who said he was joining the ZLP fold with his teeming supporters across the 18 local government area of the state said he decided to dump APC because the party is divided against…