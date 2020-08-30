Polaris Bank announces Innocent Ike as acting MD/CEO

The Board of Polaris Bank Limited has on Saturday, announced the appointment of Mr Innocent C. Ike as the acting Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank Limited.

This was announced in a press statement that was issued by the company’s secretary, Mr Babatunde Osibodu.

The statement read: “The Board of Polaris Bank Limited is pleased to announce that the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, will be proceeding on his retirement, having successfully completed his two terms of two years each, first as Group Managing Director/CEO, Skye Bank Plc and Managing Director/CEO Polaris Bank Limited. This takes effect from 31 August 2020. We all wish him the best in his…