Red Cross trains 20 volunteers on COVID-19 response in Niger

The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and the National Headquarters of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) says it has commenced training of 20 selected volunteers from Niger on COVID-19 response.

Mr Zakari Bolaji, Health Coordinator, national headquarters, NRCS, Abuja disclosed this while inaugurating the two -day training in Minna.

“This training will expose our volunteers to COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) and Cash Voucher Assistance (CVA),” he said.

Bolaji said that the training was part of a strategy by the NRCS to ensure that the intervention programmes reached the most vulnerable and poorest people in the communities.

“After the training,…