Zamfara to introduce death sentence on reckless drivers 

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has said he would not hesitate to introduce death sentence on reckless drivers in the state.

The governor revealed this when he led a delegation comprising of the state executive council and the management of BUA Group to condole the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello over the unfortunate accident that claimed 15 people.

He said he would not hesitate to introduce death sentence on reckless drivers, saying such drivers will be compelled by law to pay compensation on every life lost.

Governor Matawalle who expressed sadness over the death of 15 persons who lost their lives as a result of reckless driving by a truck driver who ran over them…