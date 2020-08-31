Bauchi govt mulls procurement of N50m sanitation equipment ― Commissioner

Bauchi State Government is set to procure more environmental sanitation equipment, earmarking N50 million toward ensuring a clean and tidy environment.

Malam Hamisu Shira, the Commissioner of Housing and Environment, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

The equipment to be procured include one unit of wheel loader, incinerators and other relevant working tools to ensure optimal performance and regular sanitation.

Shira noted that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, held last week, was fully observed in Bauchi town, in line with the state government’s directive.

He said the exercise achieved 100 per cent compliance and the remaining 19 local…