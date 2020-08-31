FAAN workers in Kano protest airport concession

Determined to express their displeasure over the concession of airports in the country, workers of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday staged a peaceful protest at the domestic terminal of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), over plans to concession four major airports in the country.

This was just as the aggrieved aviation workers, kicked against the government’s directive to return all staff that retired from April 1, 2014, to PenCom.

It would, however, be recalled that members of the Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Union of Air Transport Employee (NUATE), and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals…