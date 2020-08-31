Lagos East bye-election: We’ll defeat whoever APC presents as candidate, PDP boasts

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it is sure to coast home to victory in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, no matter who the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might present as its candidate for the exercise.

The party made this vow in a statement issued and signed by its publicity secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, declaring that PDP’s asset into future elections in the state is the APC inadequacies, especially in the senatorial district where the bye-election will be holding.

The post became vacant following the demise of the incumbent, Senator Bayo Sikiru Osinowo, who was serving his first term.

Already, in both APC and PDP, aspirants…