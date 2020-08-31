Osun set to reopen schools September 21

Osun State government on Monday announced a new schedule for the reopening of schools in the state, fixing resumption of schools for September 21, 2020.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, at the end of this week’s State Executive Council meeting, the government said while stakeholders are expected to continue to put protocols in place towards the reopening of schools according to the guidelines set by the Federal Ministry of Education, all schools in the state are set to resume in phases with effect from September 21 for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The statement read in part: “Having conducted an…