Our mandate is to reduce crashes, fatalities by 35% on roads ― FRSC 

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has declared that its mandate is to ensure that road crashes are reduced by 15% while fatalities from the crashes were reduced by 20% yearly until the two are reduced to the barest minimum on all roads.

The disclosure was made by the Zonal Commander FRSC Zone 12, ACM Umar Ibrahim while speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Monday lamenting that investigation has revealed that most of the road crashes were caused by over-speeding coupled with reckless driving on the roads.

He added that another traffic problem is that of overloading by motorists thereby endangering lives of commuters pointing out that a situation where goods, animals and human beings are…