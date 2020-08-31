Our public universities are still unsafe for reopening ― ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, has said it was still unsafe at this time for the nation’s public universities to reopen for academic activities.

It also said even at that, the union is still on its industrial action which it commenced since March nationwide and would only call it off when demands are addressed by the government.

The Lagos Zone coordinator of the union, who is a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB), Prof Olusiji Sowande, gave this position in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday evening.

According to him, there is nothing different on the ground from what it used to be before COVID-19 in the…