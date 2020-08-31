Reps decry contractors’ performance on N193bn Abuja-Kano, Kano Bye-pass road contracts

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Works has expressed grave concern over the performance of Contractors handling the N193 billion Abuja-Kano dual carriageway and Kano Western Byepass road contracts.

Speaking during the inspection of the Kano Western Byepass project, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Kabir disclosed that the Committee had earlier received complain from the Ministry of Works about the lackadaisical attitude of the contractors handling the project.

According to the records made available to the Committee, the construction of the Kano Western Bypass was initially awarded to the Dantata & Sawoe in 2002 at the cost of N16 billion with a completion date of November…