Resilience (forging ahead) | Opinions |Tribune Online

IN commemoration of the first 100 days of the appointment of Professor (Ambassador) Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-In-Chief, Armed Forces of Nigeria, Resilience Television will on Friday August 21st 2020 devote prime time to a documentary on the President’s Chief adviser and ally. Much of it is already well known to the public, especially the international community, courtesy of the website of the United Nations where he served as Under-Secretary-General. “Ibrahim Gambari is an indigene of Kwara state in Nigeria. Gambari was the pioneer Chancellor of his state’s university, Kwara State University [KWASU] in Ilorin. Professor…