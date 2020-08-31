Restart of Nigeria export market on focus as CBN meets multinationals

IN view of the weakening foreign capital inflows into the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria is set to meet multinationals in the country to initiate moves towards rebooting of the Nigeria export market.

In a concise tweet on Friday, the CBN said it was ready to encourage the revamp of Nigeria’s export sector through deliberate policies that would boost investment and job creation.

Meanwhile, the total capital imported into Nigeria contracted 78.6 per cent when compared year by year (y/y) and 77.9 per cent quarter on quarter (q/q) to $1.3 billion in the second quarter (Q2:2020), the weakest level since $1.0 billion in Q2:2016, according to the National Bureau of Statistics…