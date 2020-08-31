The danger in anger – 2

This subject has become more pertinent in view of the altercation between Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation and Eyo Charles, a Nigerian journalist with Daily Trust in Calabar, Cross River State that trended massively on the Nigerian social media space last week.

Perhaps tongue-in-cheek, the reporter had asked the former minister a question about who was bankrolling his “fact-finding” trips round some states in the country. On hearing the word “bankrolling”, the former Minister flew off the handle, reeled out – in very uncharitable language that reeked of megalomania – all manner of expletives and derogatory terms on the hapless journalist, threatening him and his…