Victims of flood in Taraba urge govt for assistance

Donadda, a community in Lau local government area of Taraba State and its neighbouring communities, have appealed to the state government, Corporate Organizations and Spirited individuals for assistance to alleviate their sufferings.

They made the appeal in an interview with our correspondent when he visited the area at the weekend.

The call, according to them, became necessary considering the hardship people are facing as a result of the flood that destroyed crops and farmlands in the area recently.

Spokespersons of the communities, Jonah Shavah, and Akila Moiwa said, most of the people affected by the flood are peasants farmers whose source of livelihoods depended on what they farm at a…