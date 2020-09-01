ARMTI trains Kwara farmers on climate change adaptation

AGRICULTURAL and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) in collaboration with Faridam Precision Nigeria Ltd has trained no fewer than 26 farmers from Ilorin, Kwara State on militating against climatic change in agricultural production.

The training which was sponsored by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was aimed at empowering farmers on the skills needed to mitigate the effect of climate change in improving the productivity and profitability of agricultural production.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Executive Director of ARMTI, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, represented by Mr. J.A Raji said that the programme was designed to…