BREAKING: Abuja DisCo hikes tariff – Tribune Online

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) this morning announced that it has increased the price of electricity to its costumers.

It, however, did not disclose how much customers will henceforth pay per unit.

In a text message sent to customers at shortly after midnight of September 1, AEDC said “Dear Customer, to serve you better, please be informed that from Tuesday, 1st September 2020, a new tariff called the Service Reflective Tariff, which comes with an adjustment in tariff based on hours of supply, will be implemented.

“We pledge our commitment to improving service to our esteemed customers.”

Details soon…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons…