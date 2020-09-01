Court orders remand of three men for alleged robbery, theft of cell phones

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of three men accused of robbing four persons of eight cell phones valued at N142,000.

The accused persons: Idris Eniola, 25, Segun Oluwole, 21 and Jamiu Olarenwaju, 20, all residents of Ipaja area of Lagos, were charged with conspiracy and robbery.

The offences are punishable under Sections 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the pleas of the accused persons, directed the police to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She ordered that the accused should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the…