Fani-Kayode threatens to sue Daily Trust, demands N6bn compensation

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened to sue the publishers of Daily Trust newspaper, Media Trust Limited over the newspaper’s recent publication regarding his conduct towards a Daily Trust reporter at a press conference.

A letter dated August 31, 2020, with the subject: “Re: Defamation of the character of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, by Iliyasu Gadu,” signed by Adeola Adedipe of Ahmed Raji and Co, stated that “We represent Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in respect of the afore-described subject matter.

Our Client’s attention has been drawn to a spurious publication that was made at your instance, on 30th August 2020, under the caption: ‘FFK, The drug-addled thug in…