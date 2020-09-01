Father of Akinyele rape victim develops mental problem Case not ritual killing, but suspected murder that occurred between two lovers —Police

Father of Akinyele rape victim, the 18-year-old Mary Daramola, who was raped to death at Alabama the community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State last week Tuesday, have developed mental problems.

When the Nigeria Tribune visited the community on Monday, a source who does not want her name in print said the father would not be able to comment on the development as he had been speaking incoherently since he carried the lifeless body of his daughter to the mortuary after the incident.

“In fact, he collapsed about three times on the day of the incident. It was after that that he began speaking incoherently,” she said. The source said the family’s the case is so pathetic as…