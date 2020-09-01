FCTA set to roll out 30,000 affordable units for staff

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, announced its readiness to roll out about 30000 housing units for the staff of FCTA/Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in Karshi area of Abuja.

It said the project would be executed through its Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD).

Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who made this announcement during the assessment tour of the project in Karshi, promised that the developers are committed to the realization of the project very soon.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister noted that at the completion of the…