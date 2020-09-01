Group urges Kogi governor to complete ongoing projects

The Ebira People’s Association (EPA) has appealed to Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to complete all ongoing projects in the state following his victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed his re-election as the governor of the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja, the President General of the association, Dr.AbdulRahman Adeiza said the victory of the governor at the Apex court was historic.

He added that since the creation of the state, the people have never had it so good in terms of development, pointing out that the Okene Reference hospital is one of the major project embarked upon by the governor.