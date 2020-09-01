How Solarquick ’s lithium battery solutions bring sustainability to solar projects

MARCH 2020 is an unforgettable period in history being the month when countries across the world went on lockdown.

Interestingly, it is also the period that Solarquick brought to Nigeria the ongoing battery revolution with the massive deployment of lithium batteries to power solar projects in industries and healthcare.

The intervention will also provide improved sustainability to solar electricity projects which hitherto has been observed to be fraught more failures than success.

“Adulteration of the off- grid devices especially the mini/home in the market led to poor performance of some installed solar system in Nigeria. Most of the off-grid equipment ship to the country are…