Manager docked over alleged misappropriation

A 27- year-old, Manager, Godwin Edet, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged misappropriation of N669, 811.

The police charged Edet, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja is charged with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the defendant, a manager at “Approach Nigeria Limited”, a company was entrusted with N1.165 million by the Managing Director of the company, Mr Chika Anthony between February and May.

The prosecution said the defendant misappropriated N669, 811 from the said sum.

He said that during police investigations, N20, 000 was recovered from him.

Okpa said the offence…