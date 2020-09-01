NIPR threatens to publish names of unlicensed practitioners

THE Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has threatened to publish a comprehensive list of all unlicensed public relations officers occupying various offices in the country.

NIPR President, Mr Mukhtar Sirajo, spoke in Abuja during a familiarisation tour of a new television station, AD4TVRadio, located in Jabi.

Sirajo disclosed that the institute was currently compiling the list, adding that once completed it would be published as part of efforts to deal with quackery in the system.

Sirajo, accompanied by officials of NIPR, where he also disclosed that the institute had been engaging some spokesmen in strategic communication, warning them to be on the side of the law as the harmer…