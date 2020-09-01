People in authority have many things to learn from Adesina’s good qualities — TUC

THE Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as African Development Bank (AfDB) president, declaring that people in authority, especially in Nigeria have many things to learn from the good qualities of Dr. Adesina.

President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, said the Congress was particularly overjoyed with the report of the investigation panel that states that “Adesina was cleared of all controversial corruption charges after facing questions from a panel on the affairs of AfDB, hence, he was returned unopposed.”

He said: “As an organisation concerned and interested in good governance, there are many lessons people in authority…