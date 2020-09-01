Review of Tolu Akinyemi’s ’Inferno Of Silence’ by God’swill Enang

Akinyemi has proved himself a genius again. This collection of short stories will be reviewed one after another.

In ‘Black Lives Matter’, Akinyemi chiefly TREATS the issue of racism. Woven around Ikemefuna, who, out of trauma and due to a certain event, gets a transfer to play for a team in Europe. But he witnesses racial discrimination and violence until he was determined to be heard. Livened with rye humour, Akinyemi celebrates the reward in the consistency to tackle racism.

‘In the Trap of Seers’, religious hypocrisy sings out loudly as a lady had to undergo trauma, thinking she has ‘demons’ withholding the betterment of her family as she is made to know by these same seers….