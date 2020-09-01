Rubber cultivation can generate 640,000 jobs in 10 years ― Farmers

Rubber production, processing and marketing can create more than 640,000 direct job opportunities among youths in 10 years with the support of stakeholders and governments in agriculture in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kwara State chapter of the National Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPMAN) in Ilorin, the national president of the association, Mr Peter Igbinosun, who stressed the importance of rubber, noted that every country need rubber products.

“The fight against COVID-19 is better won through the use of rubber products as everything you see is rubber; the car, bike tyre, shoes, facemask, children wares are all made from…