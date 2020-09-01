Why government alone cannot develop rural communities

Since you ascended the throne of your forebears, what would you describe as the most challenging aspect of your leadership as a traditional ruler?

One of the challenges which I think is daunting is the refusal of people making contributing to the growth of the community. Our forebears and the elderly ones that are around did a lot in the area of community development. We celebrated one of our brothers on Saturday. He did a lot in the development of the community. The same goes to my late father, Alhaji Asumo Balogun. They chose to work with the elders of the community to ensure that our status is raised from baale-ship to obaship. They tarred the road from Agbowa to our community. They…