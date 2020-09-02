Abductors of hospital workers demand N6m ransom

Gunmen who abducted the Chief Medical Director of General Hospital, Idoani, Ondo State, Olufemi Adeogun, with two others have demanded a ransom of N6m for the release of the CMD.

The kidnappers who contacted the family of their victims demanding for the ransom for the CMD to regain his freedom.

According to a family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the abductors contacted the family with a private telephone line.

She said the abductors initially demanded a ransom of N100 million but later reduced to N6m after several pleas from the family of the medical doctor.

She said “The kidnappers contacted us and they said we would have to pay the sum of N100m if we want…