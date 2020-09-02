Abuja Disco inflicting trauma on Nigerians ― NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has completely condemned and rejected the increase in electricity tariff by the Abuja DISCO; saying that the company is inflicting psychological trauma on Nigerians.

The congress, therefore, declared that the increase will be resisted by the Nigerian working class and people.

In a statement released late Tuesday night and signed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the congress expressed dismay that the Abuja DISCO went ahead to increase the tariff despite the resolution of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the direct orders of President Muhammadu Buhari, that the plans by DISCOs to hike electricity tariff should be suspended…