Businessman in court for allegedly shielding neighbour from arrest

A 24-year-old businessman, Dolapo Omole, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly shielding his neighbour from arrest.

The police charged Omole, who lives in FHA, Lugbe, Abuja with one count of screening an offender.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, alleged that Innocent Ndubuisi of Wuse Zone 3, Abuja reported the matter at the office of Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), Zone 7, against Ms Princess Omobola on Aug. 11.

Ejike, in addition, alleged that when the police went to arrest Omobola, the defendant, her neighbour screened her from arrest.