DPR remits N673bn to FG’s coffers in 6 months

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday, said it remitted N673.72 billion into the f Federal Government’s(FG) coffers within the space of six months in 2020.

This was even as it assured that it would surpass its revenue target for the year.

The Director of Petroleum Resources, Mr Sarki Auwalu made the disclosure when the Chairman of the sub-committee, Mr Kabir Mashi led a delegation from Federation Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC) Post-mortem Sub-committee on a visit to the DPR office.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Director stated that the Department, whose responsibility is to collect revenues from oil and gas industry operations, collects royalties which…