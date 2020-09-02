FEC ratifies $3.1bn customs modernization project

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ratified the president’s anticipatory approval for the contract for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) modernization at the cost of $3.1 billion.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed presented the memo intended to enable the complete automation of the NCS processes and procedures using the application and information and technology in all aspects of Customs administration.

Addressing State House correspondents after the council meeting, the Minister revealed that the project was awarded in favour of a firm, E. Customs HC Projects Nigeria Limited for a…