I have no rift with Olubadan ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, declared that he had no rift with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Makinde’s declaration comes against the backdrop of fears in some quarters that the state government was opposed to the decision of the Olubadan to install Yekini Abass as Babaloja of Oyo State.

Makinde’s visit to commemorate with the Olubadan on his 92nd birthday, saw him approve of the Olubadan’s appointment of Yekini Abass as the Babaloja of Oyo State while asking that due process for the appointment be followed.

The governor maintained that contrary to insinuations that a rift existed between him and Kabiyesi, “there can never be issues between them…