Maina petitions AGF, demands review of criminal charges

The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), demanding a review of the criminal charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina wants the AGF to, in the interest of justice, prevent the travesty, abuse of public office and malicious prosecutions being carried out by the EFCC against him by bringing his trial to a halt.

The former pension boss is also praying Malami to review all the files involving him to ensure that his prosecution, “is not malicious, mala-fide and borne out of narrow interests to prevent…