Nasarawa spends over N700 million in fight against COVID-19

Nasarawa State government has disclosed that the state expended over 700 million naira in combating the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The State Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this on Tuesday when they appeared before the state House of Assembly Ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 in Lafia.

Hon Ahmed Baba Yahaya, the Deputy Chairman of the task force explained that so far, it has expended N700,638,568.08 only in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

Baba-Yahaya, who is the state Commissioner for Health said that the committee has taken proactive steps toward curtailing the virus in the state

“The committee in the course of the execution of its assignment,…