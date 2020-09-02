New 10,000 constables to work in their LGAs ― Ekiti CP

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, has revealed that the new 10000 personnel about to be recruited into the Nigeria Police Force will work in their respective Local Government Areas across the country.

The CP who explained that the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, was determined to nip in the bud the waves of insecurity pervading the country said the personnel would have more knowledge about their terrain more than people from other states.

While saying that the job of fighting crimes successfully is based on intelligence gathering, the police boss maintained that it was only personnel who understand the cultural and social behaviour of communities that…