NOA engages more stakeholders in fight against gender-based violence 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has widened its engagement with stakeholders in the bid to end the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari while speaking at a High-Level Stakeholders Commitment Meeting on the Fight Against Sexual and Gender-based Violence, said the intention was to look very deep and broadly so as to find a way forward.

He said at the last meeting, a number of factors were identified in order to achieve a successful battle.

He said the factors include “adequate funding and training for institutions relevant to the fight, especially you stakeholders here gathered to enable you to carry out GBV more…