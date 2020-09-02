NOA engages more stakeholders in fight against gender-based violence 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has widened its engagement with stakeholders in the bid to end the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.
The Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari while speaking at a High-Level Stakeholders Commitment Meeting on the Fight Against Sexual and Gender-based Violence, said the intention was to look very deep and broadly so as to find a way forward.
He said at the last meeting, a number of factors were identified in order to achieve a successful battle.
He said the factors include “adequate funding and training for institutions relevant to the fight, especially you stakeholders here gathered to enable you to carry out GBV more…
Source: Nigerian Tribune