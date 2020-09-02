PTAD to remove 21,227 unverified pensioners from payroll

THE Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has identified not fewer than 21,227 unverified pensioners of parastatals and has threatened to remove them from the payroll with effect from October.

The purported pensioners are in the directorate’s payroll and have failed to present themselves for verification.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme said the affected parastatal pensioners were those who did not turn up for the Directorate’s 2019 Parastatal Pensions Department (PaPD) nationwide and in-house verification exercises.

She said the list of the affected pensioners had been forwarded to the Pension Unions, Associations, and agencies as well as institutes since…