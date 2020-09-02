Striking ASUU | Tribune Online

The Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike has become similar to a story of an unfortunate motherless baby in an enemy’s territory. Even a better metaphor is that of rape—the Federal Government is raping ASUU; ASUU is raping the students, and both the government and ASUU are raping the parents. If the word “rape” turns your stomach, replace it with the phrase “short change”! As a result, the society bleeds, and there is anger everywhere—the teachers are outraged, the parents are livid, and members of the public are apoplectic. I don’t know about the officials.

The time for the blame game should be over. The outcome has been an unmitigated tragedy such that a…