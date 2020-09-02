We lack adequate power supply in Abuja ― FCT minister

Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday, stated that Abuja is currently lacking adequate power supply, despite being the seat of power.

He stated this in Abuja during the official handing over ceremony of the outgoing FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Christian Ohaa to the new one, Mr Olusade Adesola.

According to him: “I was pleased that your assignment is at the Ministry of Power because when you came in three years ago, one of the greatest challenges we were facing in the city was the issue of power. Particularly lightening up the city at night.

“Ensuring that the street light network and power for them are functional. And you could remember in…