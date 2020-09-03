22 Christians and Muslims leaders unite for peace in Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead.

The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform designed for leaders of faith to dialogue, interact and assume collective responsibility for messages that assist people of faith to live up to the highest ideals of our two main religions as peaceful, law-abiding citizens.

Addressing the 22 senior Christian and Muslim clerics that attended the event which took place on Thursday, Governor El-Rufai said that diversity of faith should…