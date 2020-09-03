Again, ASUU cautions against school reopening

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again warned against reopening universities now, insisting that there is nothing on the ground to guarantee the safety of students and staff against the ravaging new coronavirus disease.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the coordinator, Ibadan zone of ASUU, Professor Ade Adejumo, said the union is not in any way opposed to reopening of universities, but that it is not expedient to do so now.

He said: “Throwing schools open in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic is an open invitation to tragic explosion of the scourge on a scale never witnessed anywhere since its outbreak,” calling on Nigerians to…